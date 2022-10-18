 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas building to 8 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Two pets dead after Wahiawa Fire

Cooking fire displaces two families in Wahiawa

A blaze in Wahiawa displaced two families after a cooking fire. 

Two pets dead after Wahiawa Fire

WAHIAWA-- The smoke could be seen from afar, as the apartment complex had to be evacuated just after 2:30pm on Tuesday.

"When I came home I see the fire. All I see is smoke coming up but my cat isn't there so I don't know what to do," Junior told KITV4.

