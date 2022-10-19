Two pets dead after residential fire in Wahiawa; family stranded | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas building to 8 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A blaze in Wahiawa displaced two families after a cooking fire.
UPDATE: A family displaced by the Wahiawa fire Tuesday have not received a response from the Red Cross as of Wednesday afternoon. They say they have no where else to go.
ORIGINAL STORY
--
WAHIAWA (KITV4) -- The smoke could be seen from afar, as the apartment complex had to be evacuated just after 2:30pm on Tuesday.
"When I came home I see the fire, all I see is smoke coming up but my cat isn't there so I don't know what to do," Junior told KITV4.
"The fire started coming up. There were these big, black plumes of black smoke and we were just like, what's going on," Shea Asis said. "By this time all the services were already called. And we just started seeing all the emergency services coming in. And putting out the fire."
The Honolulu Fire Department told KITV4, seven vehicles initially responded to residence on Ohai Place, and were on scene within five minutes of the 911 call. The single story building had flames engulfing two units.
Both families were able to get their loved ones out in time.
"My brother's girlfriend telling me to get out because there was a fire. And then all I heard was screaming and people yelling to come outside already because there's a fire starting," Davina said.
"Everything caught on fire. My mom said she was cooking. And the stove started sparking and everything went into flames. She got out my nephew in time. Our dogs didn't make it," Mark said, telling KITV4 that the pets had been in the family for over ten years.
The two displaced Ohanas are expecting aid from the American Red Cross which was not available late Tuesday. Families had plans to stay their first night with friends, displaced from their homes.