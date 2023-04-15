Two people were killed in Maili early Saturday morning By Chloe Marklay Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Author email Apr 15, 2023 Apr 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Two people are dead in Maili-Honolulu police say they're investigating their deaths as murder. HPD received the call around 12:00AM Saturday morning. The murder occurred at Kaukamana Road.Police expect to be able to provide an update on the ongoing investigation later this morning.This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Murder Invesitgation Maili Dead Police Honolulu Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor. Author email Follow Chloe Marklay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Warnings of cat abuse, mutilations on Schofield Army Barracks | UPDATE Updated Nov 22, 2022 COVID-19 5 new COVID-related deaths, 184 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Mar 6, 2022 National Selena Gomez responds to body shamers following Golden Globes appearance Jan 16, 2023 Business Price hikes took a breather in July, fueling hopes that inflation has peaked Updated Aug 10, 2022 Local Tuesday Weather: Breezy trade winds continue with morning showers Updated Sep 6, 2022 Local To expedite building permit process on Oahu, lawmaker proposes updates to exemption list Updated 19 hrs ago Recommended for you