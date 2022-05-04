 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL
6 AM HST THURSDAY...

.A large south swell will maintain advisory level surf through
Thursday, then decline Friday. A northwest swell will begin a
slow decline tonight, causing surf along affected north and west
facing shores from Kauai to Maui to fall below advisory levels by
morning.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Two more days to enter annual Mele & Moʻolelo Contest

  • Updated
  • 0
Mele & Mo'olelo contest

Calling all singers!

Local nonprofit Mana Maoli is calling on the community to enter it's annual Mele & Moʻolelo Contest.

The song contest is open to the public.  This is the first year that there's an adult and kupuna category, as well as a collaboration category that the whole family can enter.

"25 of our 75 finalists will be given a chance to do a meet and greet or a one on one lesson. They get to choose from a bunch of different Mana Maoli artists including Eli-Mac, Raiatea Helm , Irie Love, Lion Fiyah, John Cruz, and Paula Fuga," explained Li'i Sarsona, with Mana Maoli. 

The deadline to submit a song is this Friday, May 6th. 

For more information, click here.

