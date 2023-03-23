Two GOP lawmakers get in heated online debate over LGBTQ+ flag at Ewa middle school

EWA, Hawaii -- A heated argument between two Hawaii Republican lawmakers made it's way online. And at the heart of the battle: a rainbow flag.
Sparks flew on social media between Rep. Elijah Pierick (Royal Kunia, Village Park, Honouliuli, Hoopili, and Portion of Waipahu) and Senate Minority leader Kurt Fevella ('Ewa Beach, Ocean Pointe, 'Ewa by Gentry, Iroquois Point, portion of 'Ewa Villages).
Rep. Pierick recently visited Ewa Makai Middle School, praising the school for its inclusiveness of military students. He was concerned, however, over the rainbow-colored Pride flag that hung in the school's office and other parts of campus.
The Pride Flag is a symbol for the LGBTQ+ community.
"Are these the kinds of concepts and lifestyles we want to be conveying to our middle school students every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday all year round? Or should this be a conversation geared towards the home," asked Rep. Pierick during a video posted to Instagram and Facebook on March 18th. "I'm a state representative and I just got a tour of the school, and I believe my constituents have the right to know what's going on in the school."
Pierick went on to question the symbols being promoted and messages being conveyed on campus. He then asked people to share their thoughts with Ewa Makai Middle principal Kim Sanders.
Fevella weighs in
The video eventually circulated to Sen. Fevella, who represents the area surrounding Ewa Makai. Before he was voted into office, Fevella worked at the school as a custodian.
"If anyone think they gonna attack my community because they have a rainbow flag in their community, in their office, where you supposed to welcome everybody," said Fevella during a 35-minute long Facebook live. "Don't you every disrespect my community especially my young community. I take offense to that."
Fevella praised Ewa Makai for the work it does on campus to make all students feel included. He also called on Pierick, demanding a public apology to the community, and called Pierick 'rubbish' and a 'hater' that needed to be voted out of office.
"When you without sin cast the first stone," said Fevella. "I not saying being LGBTQ is a sin, his mouth is a sin. His words is a sin."
During an interview with KITV4, Pierick said he believes everyone has the right to speak freely under the first amendment. In response to the Senator's call for him to be voted out of office, Pierick says he appreciates the perspective, but believes voters go to the ballot box to vote in who they believe will best serve and represent them.
"I believe that we can watch the videos of what is posted to get a better understanding of who we are and what we believe," Pierick told KITV4. "Sen. Fevella has posted on his social media platforms what he believes and we see the way he conveyed them. I encourage people to follow my social media platform and understand more about what i have shared. and what i have conveyed from my perspective."
Pierick also encouraged parents to weigh in on the topic and to contact their child's principal.
HTSA: Schools represents diverse communities
President of the Hawaii State Teacher's Association Osa Tui also weighed in on the controversy.
"These are the conversations that need to happen at home, but also at school and everywhere," said Tui. "This takes place in our everyday lives. That's what public school is, that reflects our everyday lives. And so we have to have these type of conversations and it's good that we're having this conversation right now, because I think overwhelmingly the people in Hawaii express the feeling of support of our LGBTQ+ youth."
Tui went on to say that Hawaii's public schools represent diverse communities that include the LGBTQ+ youth, who often go to teachers for support.
"We've heard from students even at other schools who have heard the messages that have been put out and they're concerned and worried we see this happening on the mainland in places life Florida where they're not even allowed to say the word gay," said Tui.
He also says educators will continue to maintain a spirit of Aloha and openness on campuses.
Ewa Makai principal Kim Sanders responded to the debate, releasing a statement saying:
"At 'Ewa Makai Middle School, we strive to ensure that all students feel that they belong and are valued so that we can carry out our vision to Empower, Explore, Excel Together. Fostering a sense of inclusiveness leads to successful student outcomes. I'm so appreciative of the outpouring support from our community members who have reached out with positive calls and emails. Their support helps validate the work we're doing to care for all of our students."
