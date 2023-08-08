Two electric poles fall down at Manoa Road, road remains closed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Manoa road is closed due to downed electric poles.
A nearby resident shared video with KITV4 showing the explosions and flashes caused from the downed poles.
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDIT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS... .Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and low humidities will produce critical fire weather conditions through the afternoon hours. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS... * AFFECTED AREA...Most leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands. * WIND...East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent through the afternoon hours. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts. &&
...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS CONTINUE UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST MOUNTAIN AND LEEWARD AREAS... .The High Wind Warning was cancelled as we transition to more of a Wind Advisory level threat category. Wind speeds will continue to trend lower today and tomorrow as the high pressure center north of the islands and Hurricane Dora currently south of the state continue to move westward. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...East-northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui and Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots decreasing to 15 to 25 knots tonight. Seas 8 to 12 feet subsiding to 7 to 10 feet tonight. * WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Manoa road is closed due to downed electric poles.
A nearby resident shared video with KITV4 showing the explosions and flashes caused from the downed poles.
At around 4AM, an electric pole fell onto a truck, which caused a small fire to start. HPD and crews were on scene all morning making sure vehicles abided by the road closure signs and didn't pass through.
Residents were facing power outages, but all power has been restored to customers.
Many residents on Manoa Road are blocked in and cannot leave their house. Some not able to get to school or work.
Resident, Justin Donahue, says he is looking out for his neighbors and willing to help in any way he can. He owns "Donahue Arborists" and will be helping to cleanup the fallen trees.
"I feel bad for them but if they need any help we're around to get them rides to the store or what not so we should be here" shares Donahue.
KITV4 will continue to share updates as we receive more information.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Multimedia Journalist
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.