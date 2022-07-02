Tumua Sets Sights on Blaisdell Arena for Local Brand of Comedy

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots, except north in Maalaea Bay.
Seas up to 10 feet in the Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Tickets for Tumua: Time to Laugh went on sale for November 12th at the Blaisdell Arena.
HONOLULU-- Comedian Tumua is returning to the Blaisdell, this time bringing his local comedy stylings to the main Arena. The Hawaii grown comedian has previously played the concert hall but November will mark his first appearance headlining the Arena.
Tickets went on sale this weekend for the November 12th show.
Tumua sat down with Good Morning Hawaii to recount his experiences on tour from the Big Island to Arizona. The comedian says even the local humor plays abroad on the mainland.
"If you guys ever notice, we have Polynesians and Hawaiians all over the world. And if you don't know nothing about Hawaii and the mainland, you're gonna learn about Hawaii," Tumua told Good Morning Hawaii, "That was my main thing, was putting Hawaii on the map and giving local people that move to the mainland a little taste of home, because they miss it. And it's all the same. Funny is funny," the comedian said.
In addition to touring, the comedian keeps up with a social media presence, viewable at tumuacomedy.com