Tuesday morning Weather - Winds Decrease Slightly, Showers in the Windward and Mauka Areas

HONOLULU (KITV4) Strong trade winds of the last two days are quickly coming to an end this morning, though a few gusts up to 40 mph will still be possible during the next several hours in the windiest locales. Moderate trades will be firmly in place by late tonight and will continue into Wednesday evening.

Tuesday Morning 8-day

Trade wind showers will remain rather vigorous over windward sections of Maui County and the Big Island. Strong winds develop areawide on Thursday as a cold front races through the area. Winds quickly weaken during Friday with a land and sea breeze pattern possible by the weekend.

Tuesday Morning Marine Alerts
Tuesday Morning Surf

