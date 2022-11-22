Tuesday morning Weather - Winds Decrease Slightly, Showers in the Windward and Mauka Areas

HONOLULU (KITV4) Strong trade winds of the last two days are quickly coming to an end this morning, though a few gusts up to 40 mph will still be possible during the next several hours in the windiest locales. Moderate trades will be firmly in place by late tonight and will continue into Wednesday evening.
Trade wind showers will remain rather vigorous over windward sections of Maui County and the Big Island. Strong winds develop areawide on Thursday as a cold front races through the area. Winds quickly weaken during Friday with a land and sea breeze pattern possible by the weekend.
The current northwest swell is declining slowly through the day today and Wednesday. A much larger north swell will build overnight Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. The peak of this swell could reach warning levels and it could coincide with the spring high tide during the early morning hours Thursday and Friday. Areas exposed to north swells on other shorelines should see a significant rise in surf as the north swell moves in.
Looking into the weekend, a strong north-northeast swell could potentially reaching advisory levels for north-facing shores. Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy associated with the strong trade winds. South-facing shores will see minimal energy for the foreseeable future.