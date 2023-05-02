Tuesday Morning Weather - Weak Winds, Locally Heavy Showers, Possible Thunderstorms

HONOLULU (KITV4) Light to moderate winds are blowing from the east to southeast direction across the Hawaiian Islands this morning as an approaching low and weakening cold front breaks down the ridge north of the islands. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible over the northwestern islands and the Big Island in a southeast wind pattern through Wednesday.
The high pressure ridge builds back in north of the region by late Wednesday with strengthening trade winds in the breezy to locally windy range lasting into the weekend. Passing showers will trend back to the typical windward and mountain areas from Wednesday afternoon onward.
Flood Watch through early Wednesday morning for the islands of Niihau and Kauai.
A moderate size northwest swell has been filling in around the islands. This will lift surf along the north and west-facing shores as this swell peaks and then levels out through the morning. Surf will near High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels today before beginning its decline Wednesday.
Small surf along south-facing shores will slowly increase this week as two small south southwest swells build into the region Wednesday and again this weekend. This south swell energy may peak Wednesday's south shore surf to near or just under HSA heights.
East chop will remain small through Wednesday as the region remains under light east or southeast breezes in response to an approaching weak front. East-facing wind wave conditions will slightly trend up later this week as the trades return and restrengthen over and upstream of the islands.