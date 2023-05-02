 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday Morning Weather - Weak Winds, Locally Heavy Showers, Possible Thunderstorms

  • 0
Things to Know - Weather

HONOLULU (KITV4) Light to moderate winds are blowing from the east to southeast direction across the Hawaiian Islands this morning as an approaching low and weakening cold front breaks down the ridge north of the islands. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible over the northwestern islands and the Big Island in a southeast wind pattern through Wednesday.

8-Day

The high pressure ridge builds back in north of the region by late Wednesday with strengthening trade winds in the breezy to locally windy range lasting into the weekend. Passing showers will trend back to the typical windward and mountain areas from Wednesday afternoon onward.

Tuesday Flood Watch
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred