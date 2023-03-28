 Skip to main content
Tuesday Morning Weather - Locally Heavy Rainfall and Isolated Thunderstorms

HONOLULU (KITV4) A high pressure ridge north of the islands will continue to weaken in response to a rapidly deepening low pressure system moving into the region. This low will drift south this week and break down the ridge over the western islands, opening the door for deep unstable southerly winds to develop over Kauai and Oahu through Thursday. An upper level trough rotating around the low will produce moderate to heavy shower bands over these western islands with thunderstorms.

The eastern islands in Maui and Hawaii counties will see less rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorms possible over the Big Island each afternoon. High pressure will build in north of the region by Friday allowing typical easterly trade wind weather to spread across the region into the first half of next week.

