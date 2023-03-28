Tuesday Morning Weather - Locally Heavy Rainfall and Isolated Thunderstorms

HONOLULU (KITV4) A high pressure ridge north of the islands will continue to weaken in response to a rapidly deepening low pressure system moving into the region. This low will drift south this week and break down the ridge over the western islands, opening the door for deep unstable southerly winds to develop over Kauai and Oahu through Thursday. An upper level trough rotating around the low will produce moderate to heavy shower bands over these western islands with thunderstorms.
The eastern islands in Maui and Hawaii counties will see less rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorms possible over the Big Island each afternoon. High pressure will build in north of the region by Friday allowing typical easterly trade wind weather to spread across the region into the first half of next week.
The small northwest swell that peaked earlier Monday will be gradually subsiding through the day. A similar size northwest swell will arrive Thursday. This swell will only pick up north and west-facing shore surf by a foot or two as it peaks Thursday night and then falls through Friday.
Elevated wind wave chop along eastern exposures generated from a large source region of moderate trades upstream of the islands will persist the next few days. Very small early to mid week bumps along southwest and southeast shores, from either background energy moving in from the Southern Hemisphere or from trade wind swell wrap respectively, will keep south-facing shore surf around waist high, at best.
The combination of the shorter period trade swell and the longer period background south swell will sustain slightly higher surf heights along many eastern and southern Big Island exposures the next few days.