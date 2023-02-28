Tuesday Evening Weather - Strong and Damaging Winds Continue

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY FOR KOHALA
DISTRICTS OF THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM HST WEDNESDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY
OAHU KAUAI AND PARTS OF BIG ISLAND...
.A strong high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands
will continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds. Wind
speeds are expected to slightly increase tonight into Wednesday
and will exceed advisory thresholds across many parts of the
state. Isolated pockets of warning level wind gusts have been seen
in the Kohala districts of the Big Island where a High Wind
Warning is now in effect.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) Wet and windy trade wind weather will persist over the next several days. An upper level disturbance just northeast of the Big Island will enhance showers and could bring some isolated thunderstorms to the eastern half of the state. The highest rainfall amounts are expected over the windward slopes of the Big Island throughout this week.
Trade winds should gradually lower Friday into the weekend as a cold front approaches the region from the northwest. A cold front will likely bring an increase of heavy showers, especially leeward areas during the first half of next week.
High Wind Warning until 6 PM HST Wednesday for Kohala-Big Island North.
Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST Wednesday for Kauai Leeward-Kauai Mountains-Waianae Coast-Oahu North Shore-Olomana-Central Oahu- Waianae Mountains-Lanai Mauka-Kahoolawe-Maui Windward West-Maui Leeward West-Big Island Interior-Kauai North-Kauai East-Kauai South-East Honolulu-Honolulu Metro-Ewa Plain-Koolau Windward-
Koolau Leeward-Molokai-Lanai Windward-Lanai Leeward-Lanai South- Maui Central Valley North-Maui Central Valley South-Windward Haleakala-Kipahulu-South Maui/Upcountry South Haleakala-Big Island South-Big Island Southeast.
A slight increase in the already strong wind speeds beginning tonight will allow surf along east facing shores to reach the warning threshold of 15 ft for the next day or so. Therefore, the High Surf Advisory for east facing shores has been upgraded to a High Surf Warning through Wednesday night. A slow downward trend is expected
Friday through the upcoming weekend as the ridge weakens and windsease. Surf along north facing shores will remain well below average through next weekend. Satellite data showed a large swath of gales aimed at the area down the 310 degree directional band associated with a system tracking eastward toward the Date Line. This supports a small west-northwest swell arriving Frida
y, then lingering into the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain near the seasonal average each day, with mainly wind swell wrapping into exposed areas.
High Surf Warning until 6 AM HST Thursday for Olomana-Maui Windward West-Kauai East-Kauai South-East Honolulu-KoolauWindward-Molokai Windward-Molokai Southeast-Windward Haleakala- Kipahulu-South Haleakala-Big Island Southeast-Big Island East- Big Island North.
Gale Warning until 6 PM HST Thursday for Maalaea Bay-Pailolo Channel-Alenuihaha Channel-Big Island Leeward Waters-Big Island Southeast Waters.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Thursday for Kauai Northwest Waters-Kauai Windward Waters-Kauai Leeward Waters-Kauai Channel- Oahu Windward Waters-Oahu Leeward Waters-Kaiwi Channel-Maui County Windward Waters-Maui County Leeward Waters-Big Island Windward Waters.