Tua should not have been on the field, neuroscientists debate

CINCINNATI- Should Tua Tagovailoa have taken to the field on Thursday on only 4 days rest? The star quarterback from Hawaii had already suffered a jarring injury last Sunday.
The Miami Dolphins and Tagovailoa characterized it as a back injury.
Neuroscientist Chris Nowinski tweeted Thursday, "If Tua takes the field tonight, it's a massive step back for concussion care in the NFL," adding that a 2nd concussion could be devastating.
Nowinski, of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, told sports radio that last Sunday's hit showed unique concussion signs:
1. Grabbing the helmet
2. Faulty steps
3. Shaking it off
4. Falling down
5. Tua's teammates holding him up to keep the QB from stumbling.
But both Tua and the Miami Dolphins said Tagovailoa passed all concussion protocols, and that he was back on the field only 4 days later for the next scheduled game, attributing his brief departure to the QB's "back locking up."
Some fans didn't think he should have been on the field Thursday, even before the gut wrenching injury.
"They brought out a stretcher. It was serious," local fan T.W. lamented after the game." Should Tua have been playing ?
"Coming off a short week probably not, probably would have been better if he had the full week to recover," T.W. added while wishing the beloved St. Louis star a speedy recovery.
Neurologists who spoke with KITV say that rest is paramount for athletes who may be concussed, especially as symptoms aren't always visible.
"When in doubt, sit them out," Dr. Rachel Coel told KITV.
"And what we mean by that is sometimes, it's not obvious," she added, "Sometimes it's not clear. Not every concussion involves getting knocked out. In fact, 75 per cent don't involve loss of consciousness."
Dr. Coel of Kapiolani Medical Center says that means sitting someone out for the rest of the game or practice is always the best policy.
After that, she says, trainers should closely monitor if the athlete shows concussion signs when they engage in non-contact exercise, which by itself can be beneficial.
"If they do, they are not ready to do contact sports. Make sure we take that extra step. Make sure they are ready before we get them out on the field again," Coel said.
Hawaii state law requires that athletes of all ages are managed conservatively Coel told KITV. That means pulling the athlete out if there are any concerns at all.
"And then, ultimately, they need to be medically evaluated. If it is determined they have a concussion, they need to stay out until they are 100 per cent symptom free, back to whatever their baseline is. And ultimately then return gradually back to their sport. Over a period of about 5-7 days, ramping up activity & making sure no symptoms come back.," Coel said.
Tua is currently out on concussion protocol. There is no timetable for the star quarterback's return.
Reporter
Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest.
