Trust for Public Land celebrates 50 years in Hawai'i

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A national nonprofit that works to connect everyone to the joys of the outdoors celebrates 50 years in Hawai'i. Trust for Public Land helps create parks and protects public land where they are needed most.
The land surrounding Turtle Bay Resort, Alakoko Fishpond, Waimea Valley, and the Ka Iwi Coast are just a few examples of what TPL has preserved for the benefit of everyone.
Leslie Uptain, West Region Director of Philanthropy, says, "In 1978 we completed our first land protection effort when we grew Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park by 270 acres. In all these years, we've expanded around the Hawaiian Islands and have expanded more than 70,000 acres of significant natural and cultural lands."
It's given back over 35,000 of those acres to Native Hawaiian–led agencies or organizations. For example, returning land to Hawaiian descendants of warriors who died in the 1819 Battle of Kuamo'o and who are buried on the land.
"We really focus our work always in partnership with community, to returning land to Native Hawaiian communities to steward, to enhancing and creating public parks, and protecting lands that protect Hawai'i's food, forest, and water," she clarifies.
In the next 50 years, TPL promises to keep connecting people to the land. "We're currently working to protect an additional 16,000 and counting of iconic landscapes in places like Maunawili on O'ahu, Na Wai Eha in Central Maui, Anaeho'omalu along the Kona Coast, and lands at Hanalei Bay on Kauai," she shares.