Trust for Public Land celebrates 50 years in Hawai'i

Trust for Public Land celebrates 50 years in Hawai'i

Trust for Public Land celebrates 50 years in Hawai'i. Courtesy: TPL.

KITV4's Diane Ako looks at what the Trust For Public Land has done - and what it wants to do in the future.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A national nonprofit that works to connect everyone to the joys of the outdoors celebrates 50 years in Hawai'i. Trust for Public Land helps create parks and protects public land where they are needed most.

The land surrounding Turtle Bay Resort, Alakoko Fishpond, Waimea Valley, and the Ka Iwi Coast are just a few examples of what TPL has preserved for the benefit of everyone. 

An error occurred