Tropical Storm Calvin is affecting travel for Hawaii Island

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Airline passengers sit during an American Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Denver, Colorado, on April 19, 2022.
HAWAII COUNTY (KITV4) - Two major airlines are preparing for Tropical Storm Calvin’s impact on Hawaii Island for Wednesday. Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest issued statements for their customers in response to the storm.
People with flights coming out of or entering Kona and Hilo airports are advised to reschedule or cancel their flights.
Hawaiian Airline issued a travel waiver Tuesday evening urging people to reconsider their flights on Wednesday and Thursday.
Hawaiian Airline is allowing customers to reschedule their flight with no additional fees; additionally, the company will waive any fare difference for a similar ticket before July 30.
If you choose to cancel your flight, you can receive the unused value of the ticket until a year from the original day of purchase.
Southwest Air posted a travel advisory telling their customers that flights leaving and entering Hilo and Kona may be delayed, diverted or cancelled.
For those who have reservations for Hawaii island have the opportunity to alter their travel plans without paying any additional charges. To change your schedule online or on your phone go to their website, mobile app or call Southwest Airlines.
If a flight is cancelled for Southwest, passengers can request a refund for the unused ticket.