Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
11 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Tropical Storm Calvin is affecting travel for Hawaii Island

HAWAII COUNTY (KITV4) - Two major airlines are preparing for Tropical Storm Calvin’s impact on Hawaii Island for Wednesday. Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest issued statements for their customers in response to the storm.

People with flights coming out of or entering Kona and Hilo airports are advised to reschedule or cancel their flights.

