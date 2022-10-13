Trial of Former Union Boss Kicks Off in Honolulu

HONOLULU-- Former union boss Brian Ahakuelo left federal court on Thursday in good spirits ahead of his trial. As head of IBEW Union Local 1260, Ahakuelo and relatives are accused of misappropriating union funds.
Attorney Megan Kau, who is not involved with the case, says prosecutors will have to prove the defendants willfully misused funds.
"Now if the bylaws state that they were allowed to purchase property and use the property for personal usage in addition to the union usage, then that's gonna be a strong defense for the defendants because they're gonna say- 'we didn't have the intent.' And the government has the burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, intent," said attorney Megan Kau, who is not involved with the case.
Ahakuelo is faced with 70 counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. He has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty. He was released on 50-thousand dollars bond.
Federal prosecutors allege Ahakuelo raised dues on union members for personal gain, and then rigged the vote to increase those dues.
"The government is gonna have to bring everybody that allegedly signed off on those votes to come and say either yes that's my signature and I voted for this, or no that's not my signature, I wasn't even there. And that's gonnna depend on how many witnesses the government can actually bring in to testify to those facts, Megan Kau told KITV, "If they don't have everybody they need to come in and say 'that's not my signature I wasn't there,' the defense is gonna have a strong argument the government hasn't proven that portion of the case beyond a reasonable doubt."
Ahakuelo was relieved of his duties in 2016, and then indicted in 2019 along with his wife and sister in law who he hired into the union.