Trial of Former Union Boss Kicks Off in Honolulu

Brian Ahakuelo will have his day in court for mishandling union funds

The trial of former union boss, Brian Ahakuelo, begins Friday in Honolulu.

Facing charges of corruption, former union boss Brian Aha-kuelo will finally have his day in court-- as his trial begins tomorrow.

HONOLULU-- Former union boss Brian Ahakuelo left federal court on Thursday in good spirits ahead of his trial. As head of IBEW Union Local 1260, Ahakuelo and relatives are accused of misappropriating union funds.

Attorney Megan Kau, who is not involved with the case, says prosecutors will have to prove the defendants willfully misused funds.

