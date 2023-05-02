Trial begins in gruesome 2020 Honolulu sex assault case

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 630 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 327 PM HST, radar indicated scattered heavy showers and
thunderstorms over Koolau and Waianae Mountains and the North
Shore. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour
in the heaviest showers.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Mililani, Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Schofield Barracks, Pearl
City, Waikele, Waikane, Waiahole, Kunia, Waipahu, Aiea,
Punaluu, Halawa, Kaaawa, Kahaluu, Hauula, Ahuimanu, Salt
Lake, Laie and Moanalua.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 630 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The trial began Tuesday morning for a man charged with violently assaulting a Chicago woman until she almost died three years ago.
Michael Hirokawa, 34, is facing attempted murder, sexual assault, and kidnapping charges.
During opening statements, the prosecution displayed pictures of the blood-spattered scene where the alleged assault happened in November of 2020. That night, the mother of two was visiting a friend in Honolulu when she met Hirokawa at a restaurant.
The two later ended up at Hirokawa's Capitol Place condo for a glass of wine, during which the woman claimed to have a sip or two. Hirokawa then allegedly attacked the woman and sexually assaulted her.
According to the prosecution, the woman waited until Hirokawa as asleep to escape, and she was later found naked and bloody outside of an elevator.
"She is a live today based on her own sheer will to survive," Deputy Attorney General Michelle Puu said. "Her sons and her own will had her fight through it."
The woman suffered bruises and cuts all over her body, requiring her to undergo multiple medical procedures.
"Mike remembers almost nothing about what happened in the apartment," Hirokawa's attorney Alen Kaneshiro argued, alleging the woman drugged his client.
Kaneshiro also described Hirokawa as a generous friend and family member who is not typically a violent drunk.
According to Kaneshiro, after testing, the woman's glass and the bottle of wine came back positive for alcohol, but, "Mike's glass did not come back positive for alcohol because he drank all of the wine in his glass, but it did contain the presence of two foreign substances, Ambien and LSD."
Hirokawa remains under house arrest and trial is set to resume on Wednesday. If convicted, he could face life in prison if he is convicted.