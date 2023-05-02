 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 327 PM HST, radar indicated scattered heavy showers and
thunderstorms over Koolau and Waianae Mountains and the North
Shore. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour
in the heaviest showers.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Mililani, Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Schofield Barracks, Pearl
City, Waikele, Waikane, Waiahole, Kunia, Waipahu, Aiea,
Punaluu, Halawa, Kaaawa, Kahaluu, Hauula, Ahuimanu, Salt
Lake, Laie and Moanalua.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 630 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Trial begins in gruesome 2020 Honolulu sex assault case

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Hirokawa in court

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The trial began Tuesday morning for a man charged with violently assaulting a Chicago woman until she almost died three years ago. 

Michael Hirokawa, 34, is facing attempted murder, sexual assault, and kidnapping charges.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred