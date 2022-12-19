Travelers uneasy after turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight

Lori Naito-Hata and her daughter Alexis flew home to Hilo today, after moving up their flight.
They were shaken up after several passengers were hurt on an airplane yesterday in severe weather.
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR MAUI COUNTY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts of 50 mph, especially over and downwind of terrain. * WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu Hawaii. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. &&
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 15 to 20 feet. * WHERE...All Hawaiian waters. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&
"Even for other delays it's kind of unsettling so we asked if we could get an earlier flight," Naito-Hata said. "I'm gonna make my seatbelt a bit tighter," Hata added.
Some passengers are uneasy a day after dozens of people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight encountered turbulence outside of Honolulu.
"I saw a construction guy out there I said, 'Hey, can I borrow your hard hat. I'm going on a flight,'" said Ernest Shih, who was flying to California today. "Joking aside, you got to have your seatbelt on."
Emergency responders treated 36 patients and took 20 of them -- ranging from adults to a 14-month-old -- to the hospital, some with serious injuries to their heads.
"When we went airborne or free falling people flew so high that they hit the top of the compartments and so the bags were falling out, all of our personal items like the loose things they were flying all over the aircraft," said Jacie Hayata-Ano, who was on the Hawaiian Airlines flight.
The flight from Phoenix was roughly 30 minutes outside of Honolulu when the incident occurred.
"It was really scary especially during cause the time when we were pretty much in the air that's like when I was like, 'Oh my gosh, are we going down? Are we going to crash?,'" she added.
Retired airline pilot and aviation expert Peter Forman says more travelers are getting injured on airplanes these days, partly because passenger behavior has changed.
"I think after the COVID situation, people are less likely to follow the rules on airplanes," he said. "I think there's a certain amount of willingness to get up and walk around even though the fasten seatbelt sign is on."
Forman says passengers should heed the 'fasten seatbelt' warning -- particularly during descents and climbs when turbulence is more likely.
"I feel like the people who didn't have their seatbelts on was the ones who suffered the more major injuries," Hayata-Ano said.
Travelers should also keep their seatbelts snug, especially during winter when severe weather is more common.
