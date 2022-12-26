Travelers scramble to get home after Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights

Gus Vargas and his family were supposed to fly back home to California today, after a weeklong vacation in the islands.
But after waiting three hours at the Honolulu airport, Southwest cancelled their flight and misplaced their luggage.
"It's very inconvenient because now we have to do all the legwork ourselves trying to find rooms and if we don't find our bags, we won't have any clothes," he said. "More money we didn't expect to be wasting."
Ahead of the New Year's holiday, many travelers are stranded today after Southwest cancelled or delayed thousands of flights nationwide.
And the airline expects more changes this week because of an already reduced number of flights.
In a statement, Southwest says it was fully staffed and prepared for the holiday weekend when the severe weather pummeled the mainland, forcing the airline to cancel 70%, or more than 2,800, flights today.
The company says it's working to urgently address the wide-scale disruption -- repositioning crews and its fleet.
The airline apologized saying, "Continuing challenges are impacting our customers and employees in a significant way that is unacceptable."
Southwest ended up finding the missing bags for the Vargas family -- a bright spot as they scramble to rearrange their plans in hopes of getting home before the new year.
"It was nice being in Hawaii. It was beautiful. We had a great time, except for the flight," added Vargas' wife, Rosie.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.