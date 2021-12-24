Travel Delays Disrupt Christmas Eve

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly
subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the
east facing shores through Saturday afternoon.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Flight delays put travelers behind schedule, but back in Honolulu for the holiday.
HONOLULU-- With the spread of COVID shuffling up flight crews, United and Delta were among the airlines canceling flights across the country before Christmas Eve.
More than 2,300 flights were cancelled worldwide. 600 flights were canceled within the United States.
United, upon canceling 120 flights, said they planned to notify impacted customers in advance the day before . The Ujimori family of Pearl City said for them it meant extra time to sleep in instead of rushing to an early flight.
They flew back to Honolulu from a family trip to Disneyland.
"We're gonna eat, that's what we're gonna do- eat some good local food," said Stuart Ujimora who said 2 hour delays are manageable if it means returning back to Hawaii.
Others didn't take kindly to delays with connecting flights or delays waiting for luggage or in the Safe Travel wristband line.
"I really despise traveling," Dario Herrera told KITV 4, unable to shake off the frustration of his delayed trip from Denver to begin enjoying his first visit to the islands.
"The silver lining is today- and being able to make it here," said Gary Miles, "We're gonna meet up with family & have a good Christmas dinner. Maybe go to the beach, because it's 72 and sunny. Aloha Waikiki."