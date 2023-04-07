'Tragic': drivers urged to practice safety after 3 pedestrian deaths on Maui

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- This week alone, three pedestrians were killed on Maui roads within two days of each other -- and now, lawmakers are reminding residents to drive safely.
Island leaders also promised they regularly consider measures to improve traffic safety on the Valley Isle. Through the Maui Metropolitan Planning organization (MPO), elected officials gather feedback from the community on improvements they would like to see on the island's roadways.
"We will do whatever we will to do as an organization...to instill education and learning so that we will have safe streets. That is our goal," Maui County Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura pledged.
After soliciting input from residents, the Maui MPO works with county and state leaders to develop its long range transportation plan, with a deadline of 2025.
"The bottom line is that we are always looking for pedestrian safety," said Rep. Troy Hashimoto, who covers the Wailuku area.
There have been four traffic-related deaths on the Valley Isle so far this year, half as many as the same time in 2022.
"(The deaths) just remind us that we must continue to stay vigilant, you need to be safe when you're on our roadways," Hashimoto urged.
The crashes, Hashimoto added, are a reminder to avoid bad habits, such as looking at your phone while driving.
The Maui Police Department also provided other safety tips for drivers:
Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks
Always watch for pedestrians when backing out of driveways or parking stalls
Never pass cars stopped at a crosswalk
Always look for pedestrians moving in your direction.
The state's "vision zero" goal is to achieve no traffic deaths by 2040.
"We need to pay full attention to what's going on on our roadways and I think we need to be cognizant of what is happening and so I think that is the first step in vision zero," Hashimoto added.
Police are still looking for the driver who hit and killed James Perry. If you have any information, call MPD.