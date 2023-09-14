ISLAND TRAFFIC | Downed utility pole closes West Kawailani St. in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (Island News) 10:41 AM - West Kawailani Street between Kilaha Street and Komohana Street will be closed in both directions for the next 3 hours due to a downed utility pole.
According to the Hawaii Police Department, a large track struck the pole.
HPD advises the public to avoid the area because of the traffic issue. Haihai Street can be used as an alternative route for the time being until crews are able to clear the pole from the area.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.