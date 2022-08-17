Danielle Tucker joins Good Morning Hawaii Web Staff Aug 17, 2022 Aug 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - Allen Media Broadcasting announces the addition of veteran broadcaster Danielle Tucker to the Good Morning Hawai'i team.The long-time radio personality brings 22 years of experience as the most trusted voice of traffic in the islands.Prior to her role as a traffic reporter, Tucker worked at KKUA-KQMQ as co-host of "Morning Madness" with Michael Qseng. Tucker also teamed with Rory Wild on KIKI-FM.Tucker will report live from the City and County of Honolulu's Traffic Management Center, weekday mornings from 4:30 am to 8:00 am on KITV4 and Hawai'i's KIKU. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Four current, former Louisville police officers federally charged in Breonna Taylor's death Aug 4, 2022 Local Son-in-law set to return Hiroshima survivor's ashes back to recovered city Updated Aug 8, 2022 Crime & Courts MADD Hawaii says boating related accidents increase during holiday weekends Updated Jul 4, 2022 News Small Business Owners Cope with Supply Chain Woes Updated Nov 18, 2021 National Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI in Las Vegas Aug 9, 2022 Local $1.5M grant money available to Maui County farmers impacted by axis deer, feral animals Updated Jun 29, 2022 Recommended for you