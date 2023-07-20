 Skip to main content
Traffic Already A Concern Around Soon-To-Open Chick-Fil-A

Concern is there for residents about traffic on the already busy Honolulu one way road.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- What you're told when given your order at Chick Fil A: My pleasure.  It's part of the signature branding that's been in place since 2001.  However, when the Atlanta-based fast food chain opens its newest location next week, pleasure may not be what everyone is served.

Located on the 1000 block of Beretania Street, there are already concerns about traffic at the new Chick-fil-A location a week before it opens. 

