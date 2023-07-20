Traffic Already A Concern Around Soon-To-Open Chick-Fil-A

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- What you're told when given your order at Chick Fil A: My pleasure. It's part of the signature branding that's been in place since 2001. However, when the Atlanta-based fast food chain opens its newest location next week, pleasure may not be what everyone is served.
Located on the 1000 block of Beretania Street, there are already concerns about traffic at the new Chick-fil-A location a week before it opens.
“I'll probably just avoid it (for now),” said Jeremyah Wubben, who lives and works in the Punchbowl-Makiki area but feels Chick-Fil-A hype and ensuing traffic will eventually die down. “I’ll just do the same thing I do when they do construction, just go down Dillingham go a different way. But yeah there'll be a ton of traffic.”
Others aren't nearly as optimistic. A unique perspective from one resident who lives in an apartment complex next door to the restaurant – He is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina. There are about 20 Chick-Fil-A locations in Triangle area of Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill and he's seen cars backed up for blocks around at all shapes and sizes of these restaurants.
“The smaller ones (like the Beretania location), I haven't seen them be any different,” said Sean Hartung, a resident of Queen Victoria condominium building right next to Chick-Fil-A’s drive-thru entrance. “Actually, the, the amount of people that try to go through these is just as much as the bigger ones. (The traffic flow) won't be as good as the ones that we've seen in the bigger stores and it's going to be quite a handful.”
For Hartung, he feels like there's eventually going to be some kind of impact for commuters like him dependent on The Bus.
“So I take the 1, the 1L, the 2, the 2L... Whatever it is in the morning to get to the major transit center down the way at the state capitol to transfer to another bus,” added Hartung. “The traffic that this Chick-Fil-A will get should go all the way to the light (at Pensacola). And the buses will have to divert around it during this time frame. They usually stick on the right hand side and they'll have divert into the middle lane to actually transverse around this traffic that we know that'll be there.”
KITV4 did reach out to Chick Fil A on both the corporate and local levels and they were unavailable for comment today. The dynamic that will make things interesting: This Chick-Fil-A location, scheduled to open July 27, has no indoor dining. So while parking won't be as much of a concern, it also means the entirety of their service will be take out - By foot or by car.