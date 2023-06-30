Traditional birth practitioners In Hawaii face uncertain future

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A group of mothers and midwives gathered at the Capitol Friday afternoon concerned over the future of traditional birthing practices.
Doulas, traditional midwives, mothers, children and supporters all came together for a cultural ceremony for hanau - or traditional birth. Act 32 of 2019 is a controversial bill requiring midwives to attain a new level of licensing that has been signed into law. The group looks ahead with many concerns and few answers.
“It kind of leaves the future unclear,” said Kristie Duarte, Chair of the Hawaii Home Birth Task Force. “People are afraid because they understand the law that they can continue to provide birth services, but they are afraid of getting something in the mail that there's an investigation or a criminal charge against them for practicing.”
“Any interference with any traditional birth practitioner of any ethnicity definitely limits, alters, and adversely impacts the practice of Hawaiian healing,” said Laulani Teale, a Hawaiian birth worker. “The healers are the mothers bringing back their traditions, and the Hawaiian community needs every single traditional birth worker to help those mamas keep our single most ancient cultural practice from going extinct.”
Other groups have also expressed their shared concern and support.
An official statement from the Center of Reproductive Rights in part said, “The Center is deeply concerned that Hawaii’s changing midwifery laws will cause great harm to traditional midwives in Hawaii, as well as the Native Hawaiian and Black communities who rely on them for safe and respectful maternal health care. Native Hawaiian and Black women experience the highest rates of pregnancy-related deaths in the country and often face discrimination in health care settings. Criminalizing midwives who are countering these inequities and providing culturally affirming care will only make things worse.”
The new law is set to take effect on July 1, 2023.