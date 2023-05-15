 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tradition of lei giving threatened because of limited growers and aging lei makers

  • 0
Lin's Lei Shop

The kupuna at Lin's Lei Shop are extra busy this time of year, making dozens of lei a day for celebrations across the island.

"You don't want fake. People like the real, they like the smell, they like the nature part of it," said Mele Pang "It's not only the symbol of aloha, but it's a symbol of, you know, congratulations in all its different formats."

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred