Tradition of lei giving threatened because of limited growers and aging lei makers

The kupuna at Lin's Lei Shop are extra busy this time of year, making dozens of lei a day for celebrations across the island.
"You don't want fake. People like the real, they like the smell, they like the nature part of it," said Mele Pang "It's not only the symbol of aloha, but it's a symbol of, you know, congratulations in all its different formats."
But that symbol of aloha could be short lived.
Lei-making is painstaking work that some fear is a dying art.
"We're on a really short timeline of sort of ... extinction," said Makana Reilly, executive director of the nonprofit BEHawaii. "We're really not even going to have access to any of these lei that we think about that are treasured to us in our memories."
That's because there's just not enough flower growers in Hawaii, according to the Lei Poina'ole Project, which aims to help the industry survive.
"The large scale farmers they're being priced out," she said. "We're going to get to a point where we can only access lei that are made of flowers that are imported."
And that's not all.
Lei makers are aging and not enough younger people want to continue the legacy.
"It's a lot of work, this type of work," said Tony Nguyen of Lin's Lei Shop. "Farming is a lot of work, lei-making's a lot of work."
The Lei Poina'ole Project, part of BeHawaii, is hoping to make a difference -- working to support farmers and backyard growers with seedlings and expertise to help solve the industry's problems.
"To continue this tradition of lei giving," Pang added.
