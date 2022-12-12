 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward
Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Toxic chemicals detected in Navy drinking water on Oahu for the past two years

  • Updated
  • 0
Drinking water

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says toxic chemicals found in firefighting suppressant have been detected in the Navy's drinking water system for at least the past two years -- at levels deemed safe at the time.

But in June, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency drastically lowered the recommended limits of these so-called PFAS 'forever chemicals' because of growing evidence that they're much more dangerous than previously thought.

U.S. Navy scrambling to remove toxic chemicals from soil outside Red Hill
U.S. Navy says toxic firefighting foam must stay at Red Hill

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

