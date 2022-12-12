Toxic chemicals detected in Navy drinking water on Oahu for the past two years

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says toxic chemicals found in firefighting suppressant have been detected in the Navy's drinking water system for at least the past two years -- at levels deemed safe at the time.
But in June, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency drastically lowered the recommended limits of these so-called PFAS 'forever chemicals' because of growing evidence that they're much more dangerous than previously thought.
"We're just starting to scratch the surface really of how dangerous these chemicals are," said Wayne Tanaka, director of the Sierra Club of Hawaii. "[There's] pretty strong evidence that they can cause these pretty serious and long term health complications."
PFAs exposure can cause everything from thyroid disease to reproductive issues and cancer.
Last December, the chemicals were detected in groundwater samples collected at Red Hill over six parts per trillion.
That's lower than the state Department of Health's set guidelines at 40 parts per trillion.
But under the EPA's new guidance, it's no longer safe to drink water with PFAS chemicals above point-zero-zero-four parts per trillion.
Advocates are calling for an intervention from Hawaii's congressional leaders to bring in emergency resources to assist the Navy take or take over the cleanup altogether.
"So that we can again reduce any harm that may be may be inflicting on, you know, the nearby communities, on the groundwater, on future generations," Tanaka said. "These are forever chemicals, they don't break down, they can persist in the environment for centuries."
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.