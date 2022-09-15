Town Hall in West Oahu envisions expanded role from Honolulu Police

KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- A town hall hosted by 1st district councilmember Andria Tupola brought public safety in the spotlight at Kapolei Hale. Residents called for expanded operations at the Waianae substation, which has not been active.
Chief Arthur Logan discussed operations in HPD precinct 8, the second busiest police district on Oahu, and addressed the current officer shortage at HPD.
"So there's 350 vacancies. There's a fluctuating number that's gonna change over the next 6 to 8 months," Logan said.
Residents in West Oahu say they would also like to see the Weed and Seed program expanded.
First Deputy Prosecutor Thomas Brady says there has been an issue with "weeding" out repeat criminals from returning to areas where they commit crimes. The effort hasn't been backed by judicial decisions in the courts.
"So over 200 and something requests that we have made as prosecutors to the judge , please as part of your pre-trial bail, or as part of your sentence, restrict this individual he has no right to be in this area. Please restrict him so he's not here," Brady told the crowd, "The court has granted it around 10 per cent of the time. That means 90 per cent of the time the court has said NO, we're not going to do that."
Residents are hopeful the program will endure.
"I know they're just starting the program again and getting it back on its feet. So I just hope that it's gonna be a positive impact enough where they're able to fund it and see it through into our community," Tiana Wilbur told KITV.
Residents also told KITV more coordination between law enforcement and community organizations is called for; what's more, oversight with programs that have put demands on officer resources, according to West Oahu resident Austin Salcedo.
"We have a shortage of HPD officers in precinct 8, covered from Ewa Beach all the way to Kaena point. Major manning shortage. But we still have an increase of mental health and drug rehab on the westside. There should be regulation for this type of business to open up on our side," Salcedo said, referencing a housing center across from Waianae Hight School which he says has already had 20 police calls this year alone.