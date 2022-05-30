Tourism rebounding, but international visitors still lacking

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.Surf along south facing shores will build throughout the day
Tuesday as a large long-period south swell arrives.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf rising to 8 to 12 feet on Tuesday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Boaters should
be aware of an increased number of surfers and body boarders
utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing areas.
Hawaii's seeing the highest visitor recovery rate since the start of the pandemic, but not all businesses that rely on tourism are reaping the benefits.
Jason and Clem D'Souza's taking their first trip out of Australia since the start of the pandemic to spend their babymoon on Oahu.
They estimate they'll spend more than $7,000 during their weeklong stay -- and much of that is going towards local businesses.
"We try and eat locally, so trying local Hawaiian foods or local vendors as opposed to sort of the bigger chains because from our perspective we want to be able to help the locals -- that's why we're here," said Clem D'Souza.
But not all tourists are spending that much.
The state is seeing a huge boost in mainland visitors -- up almost 30% last month compared to the same time in 2019. But the highest spending visitors on Oahu -- the Japanese -- are still down by 94%.
And what businesses had hoped would be a large rebound in international tourists this summer is looking less likely.
"We're going to have record numbers of arrivals, but hopefully, we will get more international visitors to Hawaii," said Sam Shenkus, vice president at the Royal Hawaiian Center. "We need more international to really drive up your higher spending customers."
Starting June 1, Japan is raising the cap on daily international arrivals back into the country from 10,000 to 20,000.
"We need that to be 10 times that," she added.
For Hawaiian Cane Juice, run by local farmers, they're feeling the lack of international visitors.
"Getting by on the sales, steady, but not picking up how we expected to be," said Johnny Phongphila. "International people not afraid to spend, see what the prices at. They just see it (and) they buy it."
The U.S. mainland market spent almost 64% more last month than in April 2019, but Japan spending was down by 90%.
"You do have mainland people that do spend, but not enough of them to offset the huge drop in our international market," Shenkus said.
It's still not clear when the bulk of international travelers will return.
Until then, many businesses don't expect a full economic rebound.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.