Tourism officials turn out for a day at the State Capitol.

HONOLULU - The Hawai'i Tourism Authority on Friday hosted the 6th Annual Tourism Day at the Capitol. First held in 2016 by the Hawai'i Lodging and Tourism Association (HLTA), this event has grown to include partnerships by a vast array of visitor industry, community, and cultural organizations.
A recent University of Hawai'i economic forecast predicted a challenging year for Hawai'i's tourism industry, and some tourism industry leaders agree - the numbers aren't what we're used to seeing. HLTA President and CEO Mufi Hannemann says, "We are not seeing international travel from Japan in any meaningful way. Maybe we won't see it until the second half of the year. Even at that, it won't come close to what we used to have. It's going to take some time. There's some internal policies in Japan that make it difficult for Japanese visitors to come back any time soon."
But that doesn't mean HLTA and its ilk aren't trying. "Asian travelers, business travelers tend to stay more, spend more, circulate dollars in the economy, put us on a better path," says Hannemann. "When they get here we want them to understand that Hawai'i is a special place."
Tourism Day connected people, and educated legislators and government officials on the importance of Hawai'i's visitor industry. It was last held prior to the pandemic.