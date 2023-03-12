 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tourism officials turn out for a day at the State Capitol

  • Updated
  • 0
Tourism officials turn out for a day at the State Capitol

Tourism officials turn out for a day at the State Capitol.

 By Diane Ako

HONOLULU - The Hawai'i Tourism Authority on Friday hosted the 6th Annual Tourism Day at the Capitol. First held in 2016 by the Hawai'i Lodging and Tourism Association (HLTA), this event has grown to include partnerships by a vast array of visitor industry, community, and cultural organizations.

A recent University of Hawai'i economic forecast predicted a challenging year for Hawai'i's tourism industry, and some tourism industry leaders agree - the numbers aren't what we're used to seeing. HLTA President and CEO Mufi Hannemann says, "We are not seeing international travel from Japan in any meaningful way. Maybe we won't see it until the second half of the year. Even at that, it won't come close to what we used to have. It's going to take some time. There's some internal policies in Japan that make it difficult for Japanese visitors to come back any time soon."

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred