Tourism for West Maui discouraged, but other portions of Maui are open for tourists

LAHAINA (KITV4) - In an effort to avoid an economic downfall following the Maui fires, Hawaii officials are encouraging tourists to visit those portions of Maui that were not impacted by the devastating wild fires.
"South Maui is open. Kihei, Wailea is open," Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said at a Saturday press conference. "Maui is not closed. West Maui is under contamination in certain areas and we're trying to prevent people from going back there."
Many residents in Lahaina and West Maui relied on tourism to make their living. Mayor Bissen says residents aren't upset by tourism per se, but by disrespectful tourists.
"... [People are upset] when it impacts people on the roads. It's when people are rude, it's when people don't show that respect that they've come to someone's home. They're visiting someone's home, this isn't Disneyland that's created [for tourism], this is where people live, survive and work."
Visitors have been evacuating Maui since the fires began. While Hawaii Governor Josh Green says tourists have not created major complications by blocking roads, access to West Maui has been restricted after people entered prohibited areas in Lahaina that contain toxins and debris.
Hotels in West Maui are closed to visitors as many house employees and their families until fires are fully contained. The same hotels are housing residents who were forced to evacuate from their homes as well as first responders working on disaster recovery.
"I will say that it's going to be a very long time before tourism returns, of course to anywhere near the levels that was in West Maui," Gov. Green said. "It's all hands on deck. And I don't just mean our state and our federal government, it means all the people across the globe."
Green wants residents to recognize the first responders working through difficult conditions and balancing the financial situation necessary for recovery.
"All of our people will need to survive, and we can't afford to have no jobs or no future for our children," Gov. Green said. "We wrestled with this during COVID and did a very good job, better than other states. But we did have to balance the fact that when you restrict any travel to a region, you really devastated its own local residents, in many ways more than anyone else."
As efforts to restore basic services like power and communications continue, visitors are once again encouraged to stay away from West Maui until the situation improves.
"If you value Hawaii, if you love the spirit of aloha, if you love our people as we know you do ... be patient with the travel but also support us in the future," Green said. "Support us and believe in us when we welcome you back."