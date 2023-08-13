 Skip to main content
Tourism for West Maui discouraged, but other portions of Maui are open for tourists

Mayor Bissen Maui Recovery Press Conference

LAHAINA (KITV4) - In an effort to avoid an economic downfall following the Maui fires, Hawaii officials are encouraging tourists to visit those portions of Maui that were not impacted by the devastating wild fires.

"South Maui is open. Kihei, Wailea is open," Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said at a Saturday press conference. "Maui is not closed. West Maui is under contamination in certain areas and we're trying to prevent people from going back there."

