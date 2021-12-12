Wounded warrior from Oahu faces test during Honolulu Marathon

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
For one local veteran, this year's Honolulu Marathon was a testament to strength and determination.
More than 14,000 participants and their supporters will be gathering in Waikiki to cross that finish line.
As someone who loves to surf, the news was crushing. But with the help of friends and family, Ikilani says he was able to see it wasn't the end of his active life but the start of a new one.
On Dec. 12, that new life was on full display as he took off to complete the 26-mile marathon course.
"So many times I thought I was going to quit and turn around but wanted to represent for the Air Force Wounded Warrior program and for my Ohana and for my kids. A little bit of pain can be worked through," Ikilani said.
Around 14,000 runners took part in this year's marathon.