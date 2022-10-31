 Skip to main content
Wheat and corn prices jump after Russia quits Black Sea grain deal

On October 31, prices of wheat and corn on global commodities markets rose after Russia pulled out of a deal that had allowed some vital grain exports from Ukraine to pass through the Black Sea despite the war. Commercial vessels are pictured here in Istanbul on October 31.

 Umit Bektas/Reuters

Prices of wheat and corn on global commodities markets rose on Monday after Russia pulled out of a deal that had allowed some vital grain exports from Ukraine to pass through the Black Sea despite the war.

Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade jumped 5.5% on Monday to $8.74 a bushel. Corn futures were up 2.3% to $6.96 a bushel. Palm oil futures trading in Malaysia also rose, Reuters reported, on fears over the potential impact on exports of Ukrainian sunflower oil.

