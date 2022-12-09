Weekend Weather Forecast: Breezy winds, light showers continue

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 knots, except north winds 25 to 30
knots in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 12 feet, except 3 to 5 feet in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Breezy winds continue into the weekend.
Wind Advisory in place until 6 am Saturday for Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Hawaii Island. East winds 20-35 mph, gusts to 55 mph. Haleakala/Hawaii Island Summits will see 25-45 mph, gusts to 60 mph.
Overnight, clouds and some hit and miss showers. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 20-30 mph, gusts over 40 mph.
Saturday, partly cloudy skies and breezy weather. A few passing trade wind showers in the morning hours.
Highs lower 80s for leeward spots and upper 70s for windward locations.
Sunday, increasing moisture will likely fuel morning trade wind showers. Marathon runners can expect some passing rains and breezy winds. ENE winds 20-25 mph with higher gusts. Race time temperatures starting near 73 at 5 am and warming close to 80 by 11 am . Afternoon high of 84 expected.
VOG has cleared most islands but still could impact Big Island spots near and West of the emissions.
Surf Forecast: Small Craft Advisory in effect for the entire state. Gale warning for the channels and waters near Maui and the Big Island. Seas 7-13 ft. Winds 25-35 kts, gusts to 45 kts.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.