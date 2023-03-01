 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR KOHALA
DISTRICTS OF THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY EXTENDED UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY
OAHU KAUAI AND PARTS OF BIG ISLAND...

.Strong high pressure far north of the main Hawaiian Islands will
continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds. Wind speeds are
expected to slightly increase today and will exceed advisory
thresholds across many parts of the state. Isolated pockets of
warning level wind gusts are expected in the Kohala districts of
the Big Island where a High Wind Warning has been extended through
tonight.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Oahu and the Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Wednesday Weather: Windy weather continues, Wind Advisory extended

  • Updated
  • 0
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The National Weather Service has extended the Wind Advisory across the state until 6 am Thursday. In addition, a High Wind Warning is now in effect for Kohala and north Hawai'i Island until 6 am Thursday.

Waking up Wednesday with frequent windward and mauka showers in the morning, those showers are moving fast, spilling over to central and leeward spots. Isolated thunderstorms are possible through the day. Highs 75 to 80. East Winds 20 to 30 mph.

An error occurred