Wednesday Weather: Windy conditions, gusts up to 50 MPH possible

...WIND ADVISORY FOR MOST LOWER ELEVATIONS OF THE STATE FROM NOON
TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE SUMMITS OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND
HALEAKALA FROM 6 PM TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.Strong high pressure will develop north of the state today and
drift slowly eastward Thursday and Friday. The high will drive
strong and gusty trade winds that will be accelerated over and
downwind of island terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM HST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...All of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau,
Oahu and most areas of the Big Island, mainly over and downwind
of terrain.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui
County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds will ramp up today becoming breezy and gusty statewide. As a result, a Wind Advisory will go into effect from 12 noon today through 6 pm Friday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with numerous windward showers in the morning, and scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows 65 to 70. Trade winds 20 to 35 mph.
Trade winds will ramp up today, becoming breezy and gusty statewide through Friday as strong surface high pressure passes by north of the area. Wind speeds will slowly ease this weekend as the ridge to the north weakens slightly, but remain locally strong through early next week. Showers will mainly focus along windward and mountain areas through the forecast period, with a brief shower spreading to leeward areas at times.
Surf along north and west facing shores will hold steady today as a northwest swell that arrived Monday continues to move through. As this swell begins to move out Thursday, a fresh north-northwest swell arriving will drive surf heights toward the advisory levels by the end of the day. This swell will continue into Friday, then ease into the weekend. A small northwest swell arriving later on Saturday should be enough to keep the surf from going flat through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores is on the rise, and may reach the advisory level late Thursday due to strong easterly trade winds. Expect the rough surf conditions to continue for east facing shores through the weekend.