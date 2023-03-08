Wednesday Weather: Wind Advisory, High Surf Warning

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS UNTIL 12 AM
HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH
6 PM HST SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 PM
HST THIS EVENING THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A strong cold front will sweep from west to east across the
islands through tonight. Strong and gusty winds will continue
through 12 AM Thursday across the lower elevations of all
islands.
Strong winds will also affect the higher elevations on the Big
Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly strong and
long lasting over the Big Island. The winds are not expected to
be as strong or last as long over the Haleakala summit.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and
lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 12 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots.
Seas building to 15 to 22 feet today.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A cold front brings strong winds and showers to the islands. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until midnight Thursday; a High Wind Warning is in effect for Haleakala and the summits on Hawai'i Island.
Today expect partly cloudy conditions with scattered showers through the day. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
Tonight it will be partly cloudy and windy. Drier conditions for Kaua'i and O'ahu; Scattered showers for Maui and Hawai'i counties Lows 59 to 64. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
A front across the central islands will sweep eastward through tonight, bringing showers and windy conditions to the state. Winds will ease with drier and cooler conditions filtering into the islands Thursday through the weekend. Warmer weather will return early next week.
A very large northwest swell (310-320 degrees) will build through the day today, peak tonight, then slowly decline Thursday and Friday. Surf will exceed High Surf Warning levels along most north and west facing shores, including leeward Big Island, by this evening. In addition, the combination of large wind waves from the west and a mix of medium and longer period swell energy could lead to overwash of some coastal infrastructure and beach erosion, mainly this evening through Thursday morning along exposed north and west facing shores. The swell will decline and shift out of the north- northwest Friday through the weekend.
Minimal trade wind swell is expected this week, though there is some potential for localized wave wrap along east facing shores exposed to the large northwest swell late today into Friday. Rough surf may briefly increase along south facing shores as the front moves down the island chain through today.