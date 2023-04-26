Wednesday Weather: Trade winds for some, scattered showers island wide

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sunshine to start for the bookends of the islands (Kaua'i and Hawai'i) with cloudy conditions elsewhere. Windward & mauka showers will be likely. Daytime highs will range between 79 to 84 degrees. Northeast trade winds from 10 to 20 mph will prevail for Kaua'i County and O'ahu while variable winds at 5 to 15 mph will linger for Maui and Hawai'i counties.
Tonight cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Lows 66 to 71. Highs 78 to 83.
A nearly stationary trough will slowly dissipate near Maui County the next couple of days, supporting the formation of widespread showery low clouds. Associated moisture will spread to Oahu and potentially the Big Island at times, favoring windward areas. Gentle to locally moderate trade winds will prevail over Kauai and Oahu, while light winds continue over Big Island and Maui as this feature slowly weakens. As the trough dissipates by the weekend, strengthening trade winds will bring just a few windward showers to all islands.
The current northwest swell will continue to fade, to be followed by a small northwest swell Thursday and Friday and a small north- northwest swell over the weekend. A longer-period moderate northwest swell is possible early next week. The fading small, shorter-period south swell may be reinforced by a longer-period south swell late Wednesday. The lack of significant trade winds near and upstream of the islands will keep minimal surf along most east facing shores this week.