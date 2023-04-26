 Skip to main content
Wednesday Weather: Trade winds for some, scattered showers island wide

Island Breakdown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sunshine to start for the bookends of the islands (Kaua'i and Hawai'i) with cloudy conditions elsewhere. Windward & mauka showers will be likely. Daytime highs will range between 79 to 84 degrees. Northeast trade winds from 10 to 20 mph will prevail for Kaua'i County and O'ahu while variable winds at 5 to 15 mph will linger for Maui and Hawai'i counties.

Tonight cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Lows 66 to 71. Highs 78 to 83.

