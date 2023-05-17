 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through at least
Thursday night. The potential exists for heavy rain to
continue into Friday afternoon. At this time, the heaviest
rainfall is forecast to occur over the island of Kauai
Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening, especially over
leeward and interior areas.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Wednesday Weather: Trade winds back down, high clouds stream in

8-Day
Maxuser

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trade winds begin to weaken today making room for afternoon clouds and showers over interior sections. Expect partly sunny skies with scattered showers over Kaua'i and O'ahu; High clouds streaming in over Hawai'i Island and Maui County will make for mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will range from 80 to 85 degrees. East winds around 15 mph.

Island Breakdown

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 am Friday for Hawai'i island summits.

Surf

An error occurred