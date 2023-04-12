Wednesday Weather: Strong trades, scattered showers, jelly fish

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas around 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian nearshore waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy to strong trade winds continue to stream in Wednesday. With the exception of Hilo where clouds will prevail, most of the state will see sunny skies with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight. partly cloudy skies with windward and mauka showers. Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
A strong high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will linger today with breezy to locally strong trade winds in the forecast. This high will then weaken from Thursday through Saturday producing more moderate trade winds across the island chain. Shower activity will favor windward and mountain locations, especially during the overnight and early morning hours each day through Saturday. As winds veer southeasterly early next week, shower chances will decrease a bit before increasing again by Tuesday as another low develops to the northwest of Kauai and slowly passes by just north of the island chain.
Recent nearshore buoy observations confirm that Tuesday's 6 to 8 foot north northeast (350-040 degree) swell that peaked surf along north- facing shores yesterday afternoon is on its way down. A small, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell is scheduled to arrive Friday into Saturday. East-facing shores will experience elevated rough wave conditions in response to several days of an upstream fresh trade fetch producing high, short period wind wave chop. East surf at some locations may near High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels later today but many eastern exposures will come in under the 10 foot HSA threshold. Surf along northeastern exposures will remain elevated, as well, as these shores will receive both the fading north northeast swell and east trade wind swell energy. Small, background south swell energy will maintain knee to chest high surf along many southern shores with a small medium period south southwest bump arriving Thursday.