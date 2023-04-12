 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas around 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian nearshore waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Wednesday Weather: Strong trades, scattered showers, jelly fish

  • Updated
Artwork by Ka'opua Daniel's

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy to strong trade winds continue to stream in Wednesday. With the exception of Hilo where clouds will prevail, most of the state will see sunny skies with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight. partly cloudy skies with windward and mauka showers. Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

8-Day
Surf

