...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...

.An arriving south swell today will elevate south-facing shore
surf to advisory levels through early Thursday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...8 to 12 foot surf.

* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.

&&

Wednesday Weather: Morning showers, trade winds, big waves

Island Breakdown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Morning showers will linger on Wednesday with the possibility of thunderstorms for Kaua'i and Hawai'i. Conditions are expected to improve as trade winds start to return. Daytime high temperatures will range between 80 to 85 degrees. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated showers leeward. Lows 66 to 71. Trade Winds 15 to 20 mph.

8-Day
Surf

An error occurred