Wednesday Weather: Morning showers, trade winds, big waves

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
.An arriving south swell today will elevate south-facing shore
surf to advisory levels through early Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...8 to 12 foot surf.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Morning showers will linger on Wednesday with the possibility of thunderstorms for Kaua'i and Hawai'i. Conditions are expected to improve as trade winds start to return. Daytime high temperatures will range between 80 to 85 degrees. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated showers leeward. Lows 66 to 71. Trade Winds 15 to 20 mph.
Trade winds return today as the low pressure system west-northwest of the Hawaiian Islands continues to drift westward away from the state. Periods of showers are possible today, mainly over the western half of the state through the morning hours. Isolated thunderstorms remain in the forecast today for Kauai County and over interior sections of the Big Island in the afternoon hours. A high pressure ridge builds back in north of the region today and tomorrow, strengthening trade winds into the breezy to locally windy range into the weekend. Passing showers will trend back to the typical windward and mountain areas from Wednesday afternoon onward.
High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores
The moderate size, medium to long period northwest swell that filled in around the islands yesterday will gradually declining through Thursday. This has allowed the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for those shores to expire this morning. Surf along south-facing shores will be elevated the next several days with the arrival of a couple of near moderate size, longer period south southwest swells. The first south southwest swell coming in today will increase south-facing surf heights to HSA levels through at least early Thursday. The next south swell is timed to arrive later in the week. Eastern exposure wind wave chop will remain small through the day but will rise later this week as east trades return and restrengthen over and upstream of the island chain.