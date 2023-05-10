 Skip to main content
Wednesday Weather: Moderate trades, passing showers

Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trade winds will back down today into the moderate range at 10 to 20 mph. Expect partly cloudy skies today with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 84.

Tonight will start with mostly cloudy conditions in the evening then clearing. Scattered showers will visit windward and mauka sections; isolated showers over leeward spots. Lows 65 to 70. Trade winds around 15 mph.

Artwork by Ka'opua Daniel's
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

