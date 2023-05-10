Wednesday Weather: Moderate trades, passing showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trade winds will back down today into the moderate range at 10 to 20 mph. Expect partly cloudy skies today with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 84.
Tonight will start with mostly cloudy conditions in the evening then clearing. Scattered showers will visit windward and mauka sections; isolated showers over leeward spots. Lows 65 to 70. Trade winds around 15 mph.
The high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to weaken and drift closer to the state as a weak cold front approaches from the north. Trade wind speeds will show a weakening trend into the moderate range today. Winds over each island will become light and variable with cooling land and warming sea breezes from Thursday through Saturday. Clouds will build over island mountain and interior sections during this period of lighter winds. Northeasterly trade winds will return from Saturday night to Sunday morning as the dissipating cold front slowly drifts into the northwestern Hawaiian Islands. Clouds and brief showers will favor windward and mountain sections as the trade winds return to all islands through the first half of next week.
A combination of small medium-long period south and small period southeast swells will keep small surf in place along south facing shores through early next week.
Surf along north facing shores will likely remain small through Wednesday. A small medium period north-northwest swell will build Wednesday night and Thursday, giving north shore surf a noticeable boost by late Thursday. A re-inforcing medium period north- northwest swell will arrive late Friday and Friday night, boosting north shore surf up close to advisory levels this weekend. This swell will slowly lower and become more northerly early next week.
East shore surf will gradually lower during the next couple days, with minimal surf expected Friday through early next week.