 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday Weather: Humid conditions continue with Kona winds

  • Updated
  • 0
8-Day
Maxuser

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Humid conditions persist as Kona winds continue across the state. Today expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered to isolated showers; numerous showers are expected for Kaua'i. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight partly to mostly cloudy conditions continue with numerous showers for Kaua'i; isolated to scattered showers elsewhere. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

Island Breakdown
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred