Wednesday Weather: Humid conditions continue with Kona winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Humid conditions persist as Kona winds continue across the state. Today expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered to isolated showers; numerous showers are expected for Kaua'i. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight partly to mostly cloudy conditions continue with numerous showers for Kaua'i; isolated to scattered showers elsewhere. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest winds around 15 mph.
Light to moderate south to southwest winds will continue across the state as a front meanders north of the area. These winds will continue to carry clouds and showers over Kauai and Oahu through early Thursday, while mostly dry conditions will persist across Maui County and the Big Island. Later this week, the southerly winds will focus low clouds and showers mainly over south through west sections of the western islands, with a relatively dry weather pattern elsewhere. A developing upper-level trough moving in from the northwest late this weekend could send another front with enhanced showers towards Kauai early next week.
Small surf will prevail for the rest of this week with mainly a mix of background north and south swell expected. An upward trend is possible early next week along north facing shores due to a potential short to medium period north swell arriving.