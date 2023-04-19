Wednesday Weather: Flood Watch in effect as heavy rains push through the islands

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI KAHOOLAWE AND THE BIG
ISLAND REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and The Big Island.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy
showers and thunderstorms today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters and Big
Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch through this afternoon for O'ahu and Maui and Hawai'i Counties. A wet and windy Wednesday with showers, heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms for O'ahu, Maui and Hawai'i Counties. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Lows 63 to 68. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with locally higher gusts to around 35 mph.
Convective shower bands are developing ahead of a cold front, currently near Kauai, are currently moving through Oahu and into the islands of Maui County this morning. Threats for heavy rain, flooding and thunderstorms are possible mainly ahead of this front affecting Oahu through sunrise this morning, and spreading eastward across islands in Maui County and the Big Island today through Thursday. More stable conditions with westerly winds will fill in rapidly behind the front for the western half of the state. East to southeasterly winds will develop across the region on Friday and Saturday with isolated to scattered showers forecast into early next week as another cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.
Surf along south facing shores will be rough and choppy today, then quickly lower tonight and Thursday. Surf along north and west facing shore will build today and peak Thursday. A new northwest swell will build Friday night into Saturday, and peak over the weekend. A long- period south swell is expected to build over the weekend and slowly subside early next week.