Wednesday Weather: Brief passing trade showers, improving conditions

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Showers will be light to moderate Wednesday as stable conditions spread across the islands. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with breezy trade winds between 15 to 25 mph. Daytime highs will range between Highs 79 to 84.
An unstable upper low southwest of Kauai will continue to drift away from the state. Stable trade wind weather has returned under an upper level ridge building over the state. Shower trends will increase just a bit this weekend, as another weak upper low forms just northeast of the Hawaiian Islands. Trade winds will continue to blow across the region through much of next week with periods of passing showers.
Surf along east facing shores will remain up into the second half of the week due to the breezy trades. Elsewhere, mainly small background swells from the south and northwest are expected. The exception will be for north facing shores exposed to trade wind energy wrapping in, which could generate some small surf for the typical standout locations this week. A small north swell is possible next Tuesday through midweek.