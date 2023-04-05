 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Wednesday Weather: Brief passing trade showers, improving conditions

Kahala Beach
Cameron Brooks

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Showers will be light to moderate Wednesday as stable conditions spread across the islands. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with breezy trade winds between 15 to 25 mph. Daytime highs will range between Highs 79 to 84.

8-Day

An unstable upper low southwest of Kauai will continue to drift away from the state. Stable trade wind weather has returned under an upper level ridge building over the state. Shower trends will increase just a bit this weekend, as another weak upper low forms just northeast of the Hawaiian Islands. Trade winds will continue to blow across the region through much of next week with periods of passing showers.

Surf

An error occurred