 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday Weather: Breezy trades to start, weakening expected later tonight

  • 0
Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trades are still in the forecast, but winds are expected to back down throughout the day. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers for windward areas and mostly sunny conditions for leeward spots with isolated showers. Highs 84 to 89. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

8-DAY

A high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will produce moderate to locally breezy trade winds today, wind speeds will weaken to more moderate levels this evening due to a weakening ridge north of the state. Weaker trade winds will produce a hybrid trade wind and sea breeze weather pattern each afternoon through the weekend. Passing showers to continue mainly over windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours. Shower trends will increase through the weekend as three disturbances drift through the Hawaii Region. Increasing shower activity will continue to favor the windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours, a few of the stronger showers may reach drier island interior and leeward areas.

SURF

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred