Wednesday Weather: Breezy trades to start, weakening expected later tonight

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trades are still in the forecast, but winds are expected to back down throughout the day. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers for windward areas and mostly sunny conditions for leeward spots with isolated showers. Highs 84 to 89. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
A high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will produce moderate to locally breezy trade winds today, wind speeds will weaken to more moderate levels this evening due to a weakening ridge north of the state. Weaker trade winds will produce a hybrid trade wind and sea breeze weather pattern each afternoon through the weekend. Passing showers to continue mainly over windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours. Shower trends will increase through the weekend as three disturbances drift through the Hawaii Region. Increasing shower activity will continue to favor the windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours, a few of the stronger showers may reach drier island interior and leeward areas.
A relatively small, medium period east swell that originated from former Tropical Cyclone Jova has been moving through the area over the past day or so. This swell appears to have peaked and will be declining through Wednesday. The declining swell, combined with the weakening winds starting late Wednesday, should result in east shore surf below the seasonal average for the second half of the week. For the south shores, a small, medium period south (180-190 degrees) swell continues to move through the area. This swell will begin to decline on Wednesday. Another small south swell is forecast to arrive this weekend. No significant swells are expected to affect the north-facing shores through the forecast period.