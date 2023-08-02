Wednesday Weather: Breezy trade winds continue with a mix of sun and clouds

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More breezy trade wind weather for Wednesday. Windward sections can expect partly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon showers. Mostly sunny conditions over leeward spots except for isolated showers. Highs 84 to 89. Locally breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph.
Tonight we'll see partly cloudy skies with scattered to isolated showers. Lows 71 to 76. Locally breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph.
Locally breezy trade winds will persist the next day or two, then ease slightly as we head into the weekend. An increase in wind speeds is possible early next week, with the potential for locally strong trades. Expect the trades to deliver brief windward showers to favor night and morning hours, with leeward areas remaining mostly dry. The exception will be the Big Island`s leeward slopes, where afternoon clouds and showers will linger into the night before diminishing.
A small long period southwest swell has leveled off as a second pulse from the southwest is expected to arrive today keeping surf heights elevated through Thursday before steadily declining into the weekend. Choppy surf will remain along east facing shores before slightly declining by the end of the week.