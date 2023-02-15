 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to
the islands from Thursday into the weekend. Heavy rainfall
will begin Thursday on the Big Island, spreading to the
remaining islands Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy
rainfall rates for an extended amount of time are expected to
result in flash flooding, particularly over already saturated
areas.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

Wednesday Morning Weather - Winds Weaken Bringing Potential for Thunderstorms

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Kona Low about 300 miles north of the Big Island will move steadily toward the west over the next several days, strongly affecting island weather.

Locally breezy and cool north winds will gradually weaken today, then shift to the south tonight.

weather headlines
8-day
marine alerts
surf

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

An error occurred