Wednesday Morning Weather - Winds Weaken Bringing Potential for Thunderstorms

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to
the islands from Thursday into the weekend. Heavy rainfall
will begin Thursday on the Big Island, spreading to the
remaining islands Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy
rainfall rates for an extended amount of time are expected to
result in flash flooding, particularly over already saturated
areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Kona Low about 300 miles north of the Big Island will move steadily toward the west over the next several days, strongly affecting island weather.
Locally breezy and cool north winds will gradually weaken today, then shift to the south tonight.
A significant moisture surge will move over the islands Thursday with southeast winds, and remain in place through at least Saturday.
This moisture will fuel what is expected to be a prolonged period of rainfall, with heavy showers and thunderstorms potentially affecting both windward and leeward areas of all islands, with impactful flooding possible.
A Flood Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.
A High Surf Advisory in in effect until 6 p.m. HST Wednesday evening for east facing shores of Kauai and Oahu.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon for Big Island Summits.
A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. HST Wednesday evening for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters.
East-facing shores over Kauai and Oahu will remain elevated due to strong trade winds. East shore surf overall will remain above seasonal levels through late in the week.
A new northwest swell will build today, peak below advisory levels tonight, and decline Thursday. South facing shores will experience minimal surf this week.