Wednesday Morning Weather - Showers Diminishing, Winds Building

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Moist east to southeast trades combined with an upper disturbance to the west will keep the chances up for periods of showery conditions across Kauai County and the southeast facing slopes of the Kau and Puna districts of the Big Island Wednesday morning.
Elsewhere, showers will favor the typical windward and mountain areas. Drier air and strong easterly trade winds are expected through the second half of the week as low pressure to the west drifts away from the area.
A wetter trade wind pattern is possible this weekend as an upper disturbance settles southward into the area.
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the week due to persistent and strong trade winds over and upstream of the Hawaiian Islands.
A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for east facing shores through at least Thursday. East shore surf will likely hold at or near low-end advisory levels through the weekend.
A series of small northwest swells will move through the local waters through the weekend.
Expect surf heights along north and west facing shores to remain well below the seasonal average through Sunday. South shore surf will also remain small through the weekend.
A small could provide a small bump up in south shore surf for Sunday into early next week.
High Surf Advisory until 6 p.m. Thursday for Olomana, Maui Windward West, Kauai East, East Honolulu, Koolau Windward, Molokai Windward, Molokai Southeast, Windward Haleakala, Kipahulu, Big Island Southeast, Big Island East, Big Island North.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 p.m. Friday for all Hawaiian waters.