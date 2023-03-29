Wednesday Morning Weather - Heavy Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms Still Possible

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU THROUGH
THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers have the potential to bring periods of heavy rainfall
to all communities of Oahu, Kauai, and Niihau through this
afternoon. A few thunderstorms are also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Occasional showers with a few thunderstorms will be possible over the western end of the state on Wednesday. Showers have the potential to produce heavy rainfall across Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu where a Flood Watch remains in effect through the afternoon. Additionally, a few stronger storms cannot be ruled out, especially near Kauai.
Further east, lighter showers will tend to focus over southeast- facing slopes with thunderstorms possible over interior Big Island this afternoon and Thursday afternoon. Winds will remain southeasterly through the weekend, though models indicate that they may return to a more easterly direction early next week.
Flood Watch through this afternoon Oahu, Kauai, and Niihau.
No significant swells are expected through the middle of next week. A small pulse from the northwest (320 degrees) will build late this afternoon and tonight, peak Thursday and Thursday night, then slowly decline through Saturday. North shore surf will be nearly flat Sunday through the middle of next week.
Fresh trades upstream of the state will continue to produce near seasonal surf along east facing shores during the next 7 days. Small background energy from the southwest, south and southeast will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores for the foreseeable future.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Thursday for Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.