...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU THROUGH
THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers have the potential to bring periods of heavy rainfall
to all communities of Oahu, Kauai, and Niihau through this
afternoon. A few thunderstorms are also possible.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Wednesday Morning Weather - Heavy Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms Still Possible

  Updated
4 Things to Know

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Occasional showers with a few thunderstorms will be possible over the western end of the state on Wednesday. Showers have the potential to produce heavy rainfall across Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu where a Flood Watch remains in effect through the afternoon. Additionally, a few stronger storms cannot be ruled out, especially near Kauai.

Flash flood watch in effect for Oahu, Kauai and Niihau through this afternoon.

Further east, lighter showers will tend to focus over southeast- facing slopes with thunderstorms possible over interior Big Island this afternoon and Thursday afternoon. Winds will remain southeasterly through the weekend, though models indicate that they may return to a more easterly direction early next week.

8-Day
Flood watch
Surf
Marine Alerts

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

An error occurred