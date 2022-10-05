Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: October 5, 2022 By Pete Caggiano Pete Caggiano Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 5, 2022 Oct 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: October 5, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) –Lighter winds with afternoon pop up rains through next week.Tonight, a few showers for windward spots. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.Thursday, a few windward showers in the morning with some pop up showers for central and leeward locations in the afternoon hours.Light and variable winds at 5-15 mph.Highs in the middle to upper 80s for leeward spots and lower 80s for windward locations.North: 4-6 ftWest: 3-5 ftSouth: 2-4 ftEast: 3-5 ft Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pete Caggiano Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Pete Caggiano Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News National O Organics Popcorn recall by Snak King due to possible milk cross-contamination Updated Apr 13, 2022 News COVID 'long-haulers' celebrate Thanksgiving after challenging year Updated Nov 25, 2021 Local High schoolers take field trip to Honolulu engineering firms Updated Jun 10, 2022 Local Filipino Americans well-represented at 2022 Grammy Awards Updated May 13, 2022 Business Dow plunges more than 1,000 points in Wall Street's worst day of the year Updated May 5, 2022 Local Aloha Friday Weather: A mix of sunshine and clouds with breezy trade winds Updated Jul 22, 2022 Recommended for you